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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Delhi-NCR; Temperature to Drop Slightly
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: A brief spell of rain is set to cool down Delhi-NCR over the next few days. The weather department has issued an alert for light showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, offering temporary relief from rising temperatures
Light Rain and Thunderstorms Expected
Delhi-NCR is likely to witness light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, especially during the evening hours. Gusty winds ranging between 20 to 30 km/h, with occasional spikes up to 40 km/h, may sweep across parts of the region. While recent drizzles had little impact, the upcoming spell is expected to be more noticeable and widespread.
Temperature Dip to Bring Short-Term Relief
The weather activity is expected to bring down maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. Daytime temperatures, which were hovering in the mid-30s, will temporarily ease, making conditions more comfortable. However, this relief is likely to be short-lived as temperatures may rise again after this phase.
Rain Alert for Multiple Days
According to forecasts, rainfall is expected to continue on March 31, April 3, and April 4. During this period, minimum temperatures will range between 19°C and 21°C, while maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 30°C and 32°C. These intermittent showers could lead to fluctuating weather conditions across the region.
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