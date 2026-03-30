Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms; IMD Issues Warning
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: The weather in Delhi-NCR on March 30, 2026 is expected to shift noticeably. With gusty winds, cloudy skies, and light rain, residents may get relief from heat, but a yellow alert calls for caution
Today’s Weather: Rain, Strong Winds, and Alert
Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a cloudy start to the day. Intermittent light rain or drizzle may occur through the day.
The weather department has warned of strong winds blowing at 30–40 km/h along with possible lightning, prompting a yellow alert.
The maximum temperature may hover around 31°C, while the minimum could be near 21°C, making the weather pleasant but slightly unpredictable.
Next 5 Days: Fluctuating Conditions Ahead
Weather conditions are expected to remain unstable over the next few days. Light rain with thunder is likely to continue on March 31.
Cloud cover may persist on April 1 and 2, followed by scattered showers again on April 3 and 4.
If rainfall pauses, temperatures could climb back to around 35°C, before dipping again. Minimum temperatures are expected to stay between 19–21°C.
March Weather: A Mix of Heat and Rain
This March has been warmer than usual, even though rainfall has been about 20% above average.
The first half of the month saw temperatures 3–8°C above normal, while the second half brought intermittent rain due to western disturbances, easing the heat slightly.
Recently, temperatures crossed 35°C again, with highs exceeding 36°C, making the month notably warmer than average.
ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds
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