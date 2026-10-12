Delhi-NCR experienced a spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, October 12, bringing a noticeable change in weather conditions. The downpour offered temporary relief from warm temperatures but also led to waterlogging in parts of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a short-term warning for Delhi-NCR, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next two to three hours. However, its extended forecast suggests that the capital is unlikely to receive further rainfall over the following six days.

Rain swept across Delhi-NCR early Monday, leaving several areas under overcast skies and bringing cooler conditions. The IMD warned that moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, were likely to continue across the region for the next two to three hours.

The downpour also caused waterlogging near Jhandewalan Temple in the Karol Bagh area of Central Delhi. Accumulated rainwater in affected locations could slow down traffic and create difficulties for commuters during the morning rush.

The weather department had previously cautioned residents about possible traffic disruptions, a higher risk of vehicle accidents and water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas. Commuters were advised to check traffic updates before leaving home, follow official advisories and avoid stretches that are prone to waterlogging.