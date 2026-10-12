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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Cause Waterlogging; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday, October 12, with waterlogging reported near Karol Bagh. The IMD has warned of intense showers in the short term but expects dry weather for six days
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Delhi-NCR, Waterlogging Reported
Delhi-NCR experienced a spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, October 12, bringing a noticeable change in weather conditions. The downpour offered temporary relief from warm temperatures but also led to waterlogging in parts of the national capital.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a short-term warning for Delhi-NCR, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next two to three hours. However, its extended forecast suggests that the capital is unlikely to receive further rainfall over the following six days.
Rain swept across Delhi-NCR early Monday, leaving several areas under overcast skies and bringing cooler conditions. The IMD warned that moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, were likely to continue across the region for the next two to three hours.
The downpour also caused waterlogging near Jhandewalan Temple in the Karol Bagh area of Central Delhi. Accumulated rainwater in affected locations could slow down traffic and create difficulties for commuters during the morning rush.
The weather department had previously cautioned residents about possible traffic disruptions, a higher risk of vehicle accidents and water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas. Commuters were advised to check traffic updates before leaving home, follow official advisories and avoid stretches that are prone to waterlogging.
Delhi Weather Forecast: No Rain Expected for Six Days
Despite Monday morning's heavy showers, the IMD's forecast indicates that Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies and dry weather over the next six days.
According to the seven-day forecast issued on Sunday evening, daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 30s, while nighttime temperatures are likely to stay in the low-to-mid 20s.
On October 13, the maximum temperature is forecast to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum expected to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. On October 14, daytime temperatures could climb to 33-35 degrees Celsius, while nighttime readings are likely to stay between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.
For October 15, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. On October 16, the maximum could settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is forecast to range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.
On October 17, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum hovering between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and no rainfall are forecast for these days.
Delhi Temperature Drops by 1-2 Degrees Celsius; Commuters Advised to Stay Alert
The recent spell of rain has brought some relief from the prevailing warmth in the capital. According to the IMD, maximum temperatures across Delhi dropped by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the preceding 24 hours, while minimum temperatures recorded no significant change.
During this period, minimum temperatures ranged between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.
Although the extended forecast points towards a return to largely dry conditions, residents should remain cautious while travelling during and immediately after heavy showers. Waterlogged roads, reduced visibility and slippery surfaces can make driving difficult.
Commuters are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out, follow local traffic police updates and allow extra travel time if their routes pass through areas that frequently experience waterlogging.
With no significant rainfall expected in the coming days, temperatures could remain relatively warm during the afternoon despite cooler conditions during and after the rain.
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