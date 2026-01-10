Delhi and surrounding NCR regions are witnessing rapidly changing winter conditions. After days of intense cold and dense fog, the city recorded its first rainfall of the season on Friday morning. According to weather officials, this unstable pattern will persist until January 16. Mornings are expected to remain foggy, while daytime may bring brief sunshine. Occasional rainfall is also possible due to an active western disturbance affecting North India.

Currently, the cold wave has tightened its grip on the capital. Residents are dealing with low visibility from fog and sharp drops in temperature. Over the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures have fallen by around 1°C, while maximum temperatures have risen slightly. The city recorded maximum temperatures between 15°C and 17°C, and minimum temperatures close to 5°C. Some areas have reported temperatures below normal levels, adding to the chill.