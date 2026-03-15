Amit Shah will inaugurate the new Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital in Assam and other health facilities. He also slammed Punjab's AAP government, calling it 'remote-controlled' and criticising its handling of law and order and development.

Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Healthcare Projects on Agenda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the newly constructed Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati during his visit to Assam on Sunday. He will also inaugurate the Golaghat and Tinsukia cancer centres. Additionally, the Union Home Minister will virtually lay the foundation stones for super-speciality hospitals at the Diphu, Jorhat, and Barpeta Medical College & Hospitals. His itinerary also includes foundation stone-laying ceremonies for Swasthya Bhawan at Sixmile in Guwahati and the Abhayapuri District Hospital. Later in the day, Shah will also attend the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) 'Yuva Shakti Samaroh' at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

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Shah Criticises Punjab's AAP Government

Yesterday, ahead of his 'Badlav Rally' in Moga, Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cornered Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government, referring to it as a "remote-controlled" government, while criticising it for the law and order and development in the state.

'Drowned in Corruption, Drugs, and Crime'

In a post on X, Amit Shah stated that the people of Punjab want a change from the AAP government, as he criticised the government over the handling of the state affairs. "Every person in Punjab wants change. Because the sacred land of Punjab, renowned for its youth, farmers, and hardworking people, has been drowned in corruption, drugs, and crime by the AAP-Da government. In the remotely controlled AAP-Da government, law and order and development are nowhere to be found in Punjab," Amit Shah said. "Today, I am eager to connect with the sisters and brothers of Punjab at the BJP 'Badlav Rally' in Moga," he added.

BJP's 'Badlav Rally' for 2027 Polls

The rally comes to sound the bugle for the BJP's campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

2022 Punjab Election Flashback

The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election marked a major shift in the state's political landscape, with the Aam Aadmi Party securing a sweeping victory. Held on February 20, 2022, for all 117 seats, the results declared on March 10 gave AAP 92 seats, far above the majority mark of 59. The ruling Indian National Congress suffered a heavy defeat, winning only 18 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal managed just 3 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party won 2. (ANI)