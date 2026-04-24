- Home
- India
- Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Heatwave Peaks at 43°C, Thunderstorms Likely to Bring Relief Soon
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Heatwave Peaks at 43°C, Thunderstorms Likely to Bring Relief Soon
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is reeling under a harsh heatwave with temperatures crossing 42°C, triggering alerts across the region. However, a shift in weather patterns may bring thunderstorms and slight relief over the weekend
Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR
The national capital, Delhi, is facing intense heatwave conditions on April 24 and 25, with maximum temperatures hovering between 42°C and 43°C. Clear skies and strong sunlight are making afternoons extremely uncomfortable, while hot winds are adding to the severity.
A yellow alert has been issued, cautioning residents about prolonged exposure to heat. Even areas across North, Central, South, and West Delhi are experiencing similar extreme conditions, leaving little respite throughout the day.
NCR Cities Also Reel Under Extreme Heat
Neighbouring regions in the National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, are also witnessing soaring temperatures.
Despite the possibility of light cloud cover on April 25, the heatwave is expected to persist. Outdoor conditions remain harsh, especially during peak afternoon hours, making it essential for residents to limit sun exposure and stay well hydrated.
Thunderstorms May Bring Weekend Relief
A potential weather shift is expected from April 26, with forecasts indicating thunderstorms, gusty winds, and even dust storms in parts of Delhi-NCR. These changes may lead to a slight dip in temperature and improved comfort levels.
Cloudy skies may continue into April 27, offering temporary relief from the oppressive heat. However, air quality remains a concern, with AQI levels around 176, posing risks for sensitive groups such as children and the elderly.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.