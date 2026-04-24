The national capital, Delhi, is facing intense heatwave conditions on April 24 and 25, with maximum temperatures hovering between 42°C and 43°C. Clear skies and strong sunlight are making afternoons extremely uncomfortable, while hot winds are adding to the severity.

A yellow alert has been issued, cautioning residents about prolonged exposure to heat. Even areas across North, Central, South, and West Delhi are experiencing similar extreme conditions, leaving little respite throughout the day.