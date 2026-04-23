The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days. Daytime highs are expected to reach 41–43°C on Thursday and may climb further to 42–44°C on Friday and Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued, indicating heatwave conditions in isolated areas. As per IMD criteria, a heatwave is declared when temperatures exceed 40°C and remain significantly above normal, or cross 45°C.