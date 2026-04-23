Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Scorching Days Ahead in Delhi as IMD Issues Heatwave Warning
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is heading into a hotter spell as temperatures cross 40°C and are expected to rise further. The weather office has issued a heatwave alert for the coming days, with air quality also worsening
Temperatures Rise Above Seasonal Norms
Delhi experienced a sharp spike in heat on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature touching 40.7°C at Safdarjung, around three degrees above normal. Other areas recorded even higher readings, with the Ridge station hitting 42.1°C and Ayanagar reaching 41.4°C. This marks a steady climb from the previous day’s 38.8°C, indicating a clear warming trend across the city.
Heatwave Alert Issued for Coming Days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days. Daytime highs are expected to reach 41–43°C on Thursday and may climb further to 42–44°C on Friday and Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued, indicating heatwave conditions in isolated areas. As per IMD criteria, a heatwave is declared when temperatures exceed 40°C and remain significantly above normal, or cross 45°C.
Nights Get Warmer, Air Quality Worsens
While daytime heat intensifies, nights are also expected to become warmer. The minimum temperature, recorded at 21.6°C, is likely to rise to around 27°C by Sunday. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated, with the AQI slipping into the ‘poor’ category at 216. Conditions may remain poor before showing slight improvement toward the end of the week.
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