Congress dubbed PM Narendra Modi the 'Inflation Man,' attacking the Centre over rising fuel costs. The party alleged the govt is burdening the public now that elections are over, citing a Rs 4 increase in petrol and diesel prices in just four days.

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising cost of fuel, Congress on Tuesday dubbed him the "Inflation Man" and asserted that the government is systematically burdening the common public once the elections concluded. The opposition party alleged that the central government has initiated a pattern of steep fuel price revisions to pass the economic burden onto regular citizens.

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"The 'Inflation Man' Modi's whip has struck the public again. Petrol and diesel have been hiked by 90 paise. Modi has raised prices by 4 rupees in the last 4 days. With this increase, petrol has reached 109 rupees and diesel 96 rupees in the country. This is just the beginning. The Inflation Man will extract even more because the elections are over", the Congress party said.

Fuel Prices Hiked Across India

Fuel prices across the country witnessed a sharp increase, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre on Tuesday.

City-wise Price Breakup

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

Mumbai witnessed a price hike of 91 paise for petrol, bringing it to Rs 107.59 per litre, while its diesel price increased by 94 paise, which stood at Rs 94.08 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices surged by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Kolkata registered a price hike of 96 paise for petrol, taking it to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices in the city increased by 94 paise to reach Rs 96.07 per litre.

This marks the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week. Earlier, the central government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 across the country. (ANI)