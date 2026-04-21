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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rising Mercury Levels Set to Make Delhi Unbearably Hot This Week; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is heading into a severe heatwave phase as temperatures soar and relief from recent rains fades. From April 21 to 23, intense heat, hot winds, and warm nights are expected to make daily life uncomfortable
Sudden Shift from Rain to Scorching Heat
Just days ago, on April 19, parts of Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh experienced light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. This briefly cooled the region. However, the relief was short-lived. By April 20, temperatures began rising sharply again, marking the return of intense summer conditions across Delhi-NCR.
Heatwave Alert for Three Days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heatwave conditions between April 21 and April 23. While parts of Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to be directly affected, Delhi-NCR will also feel the impact. Hot, dry winds during the day are likely to create harsh outdoor conditions, making it difficult for people to stay comfortable.
Rising Temperatures and Uncomfortable Nights
Maximum temperatures across northwest India are expected to rise by 2 to 4°C over the next few days, pushing Delhi into extreme heat territory. Adding to the discomfort, “warm night” conditions are also predicted, meaning nights will remain unusually hot with little relief. Experts advise avoiding outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours and staying well-hydrated.
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