Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi woke up to a thick layer of smog as air quality slipped close to the ‘severe’ mark again. Calm winds, moisture, and trapped pollutants pushed the city deeper into a hazardous zone
Air Quality Nears Severe Mark
Delhi’s 24-hour rolling average AQI reached 391 by Wednesday morning, showing a noticeable jump from Tuesday evening. The heavy smog, spread across the Indo-Gangetic Plain, combined with morning moisture to form a persistent haze over the city.
Low Wind Speed Worsens Smog
Air quality specialists noted that slowing wind speeds have caused pollutants to stagnate near the surface. With winds falling below 5 km/hr on Tuesday, the particles remained trapped. Forecasts suggested that although stubble-burning influence may reduce as winds turn northeasterly, overall conditions would continue to allow pollution to accumulate.
Official Forecast And Restrictions
The Early Warning System for Delhi indicated that the capital’s air is expected to stay in the ‘very poor’ category from November 19 to 21, with the following week showing a similar trend. Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan remains active, restricting non-essential construction and certain categories of private vehicles. Authorities warned that if pollution worsens further, another ‘severe’ day could be recorded.
Falling Temperatures and Weather Outlook
Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2°C on Tuesday, slightly below normal and close to Monday’s 9.6°C. The IMD projected that the minimum temperature will vary between 9°C and 11°C until Thursday, before warmer easterly to northeasterly winds push it above 11°C by November 21.