Bengaluru is set for a sunny day with temperatures touching 25°C, followed by cold nights dipping to 16°C. Early morning mist is likely in some areas. Dry weather is expected across Coastal, North Interior, and South Interior Karnataka.
Bengaluru Weather Outlook: Sunny Day and Clear Skies
Bengaluru’s weather is expected to stay largely stable over the next few days, with only slight variations. On November 26, the city will see a sunny day with temperatures touching 25°C, making it the warmest day of the week. Nights will remain cool at around 16°C, while early-morning mist is likely in some areas, affecting visibility for commuters.
Air Quality Remains In The Poor Category
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru is currently 1.2 times higher than the state average. With AQI levels hovering between 80 and 120, the air quality is considered poor. People with respiratory issues may experience mild discomfort while breathing, especially during early mornings and evenings.
Dry Weather Expected Across Karnataka
Dry conditions are likely to prevail over all districts of Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka. No major weather disturbances are forecasted, keeping the overall weather pattern steady across the state.
Cloudy Skies Through The Week
Throughout the week, Bengaluru is expected to witness predominantly cloudy skies. However, the meteorological department has issued no warnings for rainfall, suggesting stable and dry conditions despite the cloud cover.
