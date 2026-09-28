LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan announced that his party will contest the 2027 UP Assembly elections. During a youth programme in Prayagraj, he also announced plans to work towards setting up a National Youth Commission to address youth issues.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that his party will contest the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and announced plans to work towards setting up a National Youth Commission. Paswan arrived at the “Youth Bole Toh” programme in Prayagraj in casual attire, wearing jeans and a T-shirt, where he interacted with youth and discussed issues related to education, employment, skills and youth participation in politics.

With major political parties in Uttar Pradesh, including the BJP, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress, preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections, Paswan said, “There is no doubt that LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections."

Paswan Promises Youth Commission, Focus on Skill Development

Addressing the youth, Paswan said he wants to establish a direct connect with people and work towards creating a “dream Uttar Pradesh”. He also said, "National Youth Commission will be formed to understand and address the issues faced by youth."

On career choices, he further said, "Youngsters should choose careers according to their interests and focus on developing skills instead of coming under family pressure to pursue professions such as medicine or civil services."

The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief also raised concerns regarding private hostels where students from different states stay and said proper monitoring should be ensured, including arrangements for food, electricity and water.

He said he supports Startup India and will encourage young people to come forward with new ideas. Paswan also stressed that youth should enter politics and participate in decisions concerning their future. He further announced plans to create a youth portal where youngsters can share their problems and efforts can be made to address them.

Earlier, upon his arrival, Paswan said, "I came here to listen to my young colleagues. We succeeded in establishing a Youth Commission in Bihar. Young people constitute the largest segment of the country's population. We are also taking the initiative to have a Youth Commission at the national level... There is no doubt that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is going to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2027." (ANI)