The weather in Delhi is likely to remain mainly warm and partly cloudy on Friday. The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of around 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of nearly 34 degrees Celsius.

While the sky may remain partly cloudy, significant rainfall is not expected today. The IMD has also not issued any weather warning for the capital. However, high humidity could make conditions uncomfortable, particularly during the morning.

Relative humidity is expected to remain around 90% in the morning before dropping to approximately 60% in the evening. This combination of heat and moisture may make Friday feel warmer than the actual temperature suggests.