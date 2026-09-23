Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear skies and dry weather on September 23, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 35°C. IMD has issued no weather warning for the national capital today.

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi residents can expect mainly clear skies and dry weather on Wednesday, September 23, according to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The national capital is likely to see temperatures hovering between 24°C and 35°C, with no weather warning issued for the city today.

Delhi Weather Today: Clear Skies, Warm Afternoon

The IMD forecast for New Delhi-Safdarjung indicates a minimum temperature of around 24°C and a maximum of 35°C on September 23. The weather is expected to remain mainly clear throughout the day, while rainfall is not expected to be a major factor in the capital today.

The weather remained dry on September 22 as well, when Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1°C and received no rainfall during the previous 24 hours. The maximum temperature was 1.7°C above normal.

No Weather Warning For Delhi-NCR

According to IMD's latest warning bulletin, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi have no warning for September 23. The same bulletin also shows no warning for the region through September 29. This means there is currently no official alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms or other severe weather in Delhi today.

Weather Outlook For Coming Days

The forecast suggests that conditions could gradually become more cloudy later in the week. IMD expects partly cloudy skies on September 25 and generally cloudy conditions around September 26, while thunderstorms with rain are forecast for September 27 and 28 at some locations.

For Wednesday, however, Delhi's weather is expected to remain largely stable, with clear skies and temperatures reaching around 35°C.