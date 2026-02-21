A fire broke out in a house in New Delhi's Model Town. Fire officials, along with ten fire tenders and five fire engines, are at the scene. The fire has been doused and no casualties have been reported. Firefighting operations are ongoing.

Fire broke out in a house in Model Town. Fire officials were presented at the spot and doused the fire. Ten fire tenders and five fire engines are present at the incident. People were gathered at the spot to look after the situation. No casulaties has been reported so far. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)