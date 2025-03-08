Delhi Weather Forecast, March 8: Capital to experience hazy morning, warm afternoon; perfect day for an outing

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 8: The capital will experience hazy sunshine and warm temperatures on Saturday. The day offers ample daylight hours for outdoor activities before temperatures rise around Holi.

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 6:50 AM IST

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 8: On Saturday, Delhi will experience hazy sunshine and warm temperatures. The air quality will remain at an unhealthy level. The morning will begin on a breezy and slightly cool note, making it a comfortable time for those planning outdoor activities. 

It is expected that the temperatures will quickly rise around the festival of Holi, so if you wish to spend a day out in the warm sun, this is the best time to do so. 

 

article_image2

Sunrise: 6:39 AM
Sunset: 6:26 PM

The sun rose at 6:39 AM and is expected to set at 6:26 PM. With ample daylight hours, Delhiites can make plans for outdoor activities. There is no chance of rainfall and the weather will remain perfect for outings. 

article_image3

Maximum: 30°C
Minimum: 16°C
Real feel: 31°C

As the day progresses, the sun will get stronger, and temperatures will rise significantly. In the afternoon, it is advisable to wear light clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated before venturing outside. 

The temperature would likely be minimal at 16°C. Some respite to be expected during the evening hours.

