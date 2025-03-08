Delhi Weather Forecast, March 8: Capital to experience hazy morning, warm afternoon; perfect day for an outing

Read Full Article

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 8: The capital will experience hazy sunshine and warm temperatures on Saturday. The day offers ample daylight hours for outdoor activities before temperatures rise around Holi.

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 8: On Saturday, Delhi will experience hazy sunshine and warm temperatures. The air quality will remain at an unhealthy level. The morning will begin on a breezy and slightly cool note, making it a comfortable time for those planning outdoor activities.

It is expected that the temperatures will quickly rise around the festival of Holi, so if you wish to spend a day out in the warm sun, this is the best time to do so.