English

Delhi Weather, April 18: Capital braces for blistering heat on Friday

india Apr 18 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
English

Delhi Weather on Friday

Delhi will experience intense heat on Good Friday. Residents are urged to take precautions if spending extended time outdoors, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 40.5°C 

Min Temperature: 27.8°C 

Real Feel: 41.1°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:53 AM 

Sunset: 6:49 PM

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Heat exhaustion

Dehydration and heat exhaustion are real risks. Stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Stay safe!

Plan your day accordingly and make the most of the early morning hours if you need to step out!

Image credits: Freepik

Maharashtra Weather, April 17: Cities sizzle as mercury soars

Delhi Weather, April 17: Mercury climbs to 40°C; stay safe on Thursday

Maharashtra Weather, April 16: Sizzling heat; suffocating air

Delhi Weather, April 16: Cloudy skies, scorching heat at 38.3°C