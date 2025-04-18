Delhi Weather, April 18: Capital braces for blistering heat on Friday

Delhi will experience intense heat on Good Friday. Residents are urged to take precautions if spending extended time outdoors, especially during peak afternoon hours.
Max Temperature: 40.5°C
Min Temperature: 27.8°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
Sunrise: 5:53 AM
Sunset: 6:49 PM
Dehydration and heat exhaustion are real risks. Stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
Plan your day accordingly and make the most of the early morning hours if you need to step out!
