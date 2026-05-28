Keralam native Abdul Rahim returned home after 20 years in a Saudi prison, where he was on death row. His release was secured after a massive public crowdfunding campaign raised over Rs 34 crore to pay the blood money demanded by the victim's family.

Keralam native Abdul Rahim, who was released from a Saudi Arabian prison after spending nearly two decades behind bars in a death penalty case, returned to his hometown in Kozhikode on Eid, marking an emotional end to one of the most widely followed humanitarian campaigns in recent years.

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Rahim arrived at Karipur International Airport early Thursday morning on an Air India flight from Riyadh. Fighting back tears, he walked out of the airport terminal and thanked everyone who stood by him during the long legal battle and public campaign for his release.

He later reached his ancestral home at Kodampuzha in Ramanattukara, where relatives and locals gathered to welcome him back after nearly 20 years.

The 2006 Incident and Arrest

Rahim had been jailed in Saudi Arabia in connection with the death of a Saudi teenager, Anas Al Shahri, the son of his sponsor Fayis Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Shahri. Rahim had gone to Riyadh on November 28, 2006, seeking better opportunities after working as a school vehicle driver in Keralam.

According to submissions made on Rahim's behalf before the Saudi court, the incident occurred when his hand accidentally touched a medical support device attached to the boy, who had serious health issues. The boy later became unconscious and died.

Though the act was described as unintentional, Rahim was arrested on December 24, 2006, and later sentenced to death in 2012.

The Path to Freedom: Pardon and Blood Money

After years of legal proceedings, the victim's family agreed to pardon Rahim upon accepting blood money amounting to 15 million Saudi Riyals, approximately Rs 34.35 crore. On July 2, 2024, the Saudi court revoked the death sentence. However, Rahim was required to complete a 20-year prison term under public rights provisions before being released.

Embassy's Role and Community Support

In a statement, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia on Thursday said Abdul Rahim had been pardoned and released after spending 20 years in prison. The Embassy said it had consistently pursued the case with Saudi authorities and regularly monitored his well-being throughout the period of imprisonment.

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The Embassy also thanked the concerned Saudi authorities for their cooperation and appreciated the Indian community for its "unwavering support, solidarity and faith in the judicial process."

It added that members of the Indian community had extended remarkable support through a crowdfunding campaign and conveyed warm wishes to Abdul Rahim and his family.

'Save Abdul Rahim' Campaign

The effort to raise the massive compensation amount triggered one of the largest public fundraising campaigns in Keralam's history. As reports emerged that Rahim's family and legal aid committee could not arrange the amount, Malayali organisations in Saudi Arabia and support groups in Keralam launched the "Save Abdul Rahim" campaign.

While the initial target was Rs 34 crore through a dedicated mobile application, contributions from people across the world crossed Rs 47.87 crore between late March and April 12, 2024. More than 60 Malayali organisations in Saudi Arabia coordinated the legal battle for nearly two decades under a legal aid platform, while local support committees and trusts in Keralam managed fundraising and campaign activities. (ANI)