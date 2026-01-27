Delhi-NCR Weather On January 27: Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely, Warns IMD
Delhi-NCR is set to receive rain and thunderstorms on January 27 as the IMD issues a yellow alert due to a strong western disturbance. Cloudy skies, gusty winds and falling temperatures are expected. Air quality, which slipped to ‘poor’ on Monday.
Delhi-NCR Latest Weather: Yellow Alert Issued for Rain and Thunderstorms on January 27
Delhi and the surrounding NCR region are set to witness a major weather change on Tuesday, January 27, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms. The shift in weather is due to a strong western disturbance currently active over northern India.
Residents can expect cloudy skies, light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, which may make the day feel colder than usual.
Rain and thunderstorms expected through the day
According to the IMD, light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely during the early morning and forenoon on Tuesday. Winds may blow at speeds of 30-40 kmph, especially during storm activity.
The weather department has also warned that similar conditions may return in the afternoon and continue into the night, keeping the skies cloudy for most of the day.
Temperatures likely to drop further
With rain and thick cloud cover, daytime temperatures across Delhi and NCR are expected to fall. The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 9°C, while the maximum temperature may stay near 19°C.
Even though Monday saw warmer daytime conditions, nights have remained cold across Delhi.
Monday weather: Warmer day, cold night
On Monday, Safdarjung recorded the highest maximum temperature at 23.2°C, which was above normal and nearly five degrees higher than Sunday. Other areas showed mixed trends:
- Palam recorded a cooler maximum of 19.3°C
- Lodi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar saw maximums between 21.5°C and 21.6°C
Night temperatures stayed well below normal:
- Ayanagar: 3.6°C
- Ridge: 5.3°C
- Safdarjung: 4.2°C
- Palam: 4.3°C
No rainfall was recorded in Delhi on Monday.
Air quality worsens but rain may bring relief
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category on Monday. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 241. By evening:
- 23 stations reported ‘poor’ air quality
- 13 stations were in the ‘moderate’ range
- 3 stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality
Jahangirpuri recorded the worst AQI at 321.
The air quality early warning system has said that AQI is likely to remain ‘moderate’ on January 27 and 28, before slipping back to ‘poor’ on January 29. Rain on Tuesday is expected to bring temporary improvement.
Western disturbance impacts north India
This is the second intense western disturbance of the season. Delhi last saw a strong wet spell on January 23, which brought the highest January rainfall in two years and briefly improved pollution levels.
Snow, rain and hail across north India
The IMD has warned that north India is preparing for heavy rain, snowfall, hailstorms and strong winds between January 26 and 28.
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snowfall on January 26 and 27
Uttarakhand: Heavy rain and snow on January 27 and 28
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi-NCR: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph
Hailstorms are also possible in western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.
Travel advisory and outlook
The IMD has warned that snowfall may cause road blockages, power cuts and avalanche risks in hill states. Travellers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in snow-bound areas.
Another fresh western disturbance may affect north-west India from the night of January 30. After January 28, minimum temperatures may rise by 3–5°C, bringing slight relief.
