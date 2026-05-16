According to the IMD, there's no major relief from the heat in sight for Delhi-NCR. For the next five days, the temperature is expected to stay between 41°C and 43°C. The weather department says clear skies and dry winds will continue to make things uncomfortable for people. You can expect hot gusts of wind during the day, while high temperatures at night could lead to more humidity. Experts believe the heat might get even more intense by the last week of May. This could push the demand for air conditioners, coolers, and electricity to record levels. Delhi residents will have to gear up for more intense heat.