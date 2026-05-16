Tripura's Jampui Hills region has remarkably seen no formal complaints or FIRs in 2026. This feat of social peace is attributed to the proactive efforts of Tripura Police in fostering harmony among the Mizo, Bru, and Chakma communities.

In a remarkable example of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence, the remote Jampui Hills region under Vanghmun Police Station in North Tripura district has reportedly witnessed no formal complaints or FIR registrations in 2026 till date, a development being viewed as an exceptional achievement in maintaining social peace.

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The success has largely been attributed to the proactive role and continuous vigilance of Tripura Police in fostering brotherhood and harmony among the three major communities residing in the area -- the Mizo, Bru and Chakma communities.

Local Businessman Lauds Peaceful Atmosphere

A local businessman, Prananjoy Barua, who has been running a hotel business in Vanghmun village for the last 12 to 13 years, shared his experience while speaking to ANI and praised the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the hill station area. "I am currently in front of Jampui Police Station. I have been running a hotel business here for the last 12-13 years. There have been no major problems here. The arrangements for staying and food are very good, and I also live here myself. Our police station, Jampui Police Station, has not had any serious cases so far. If any small disputes arise, people usually settle them among themselves peacefully," Barua said.

Police Credit Community Dialogue for Success

Officer-in-Charge of Vanghmun Police Station, Lalrinpuia Darlong, said that soon after assuming charge on July 19, 2025, he initiated dialogue with leaders and members of all three communities to strengthen the peace process in the region. "After joining as OC, I first called representatives of the Mizo, Bru and Chakma communities and discussed the ongoing peace process under Vanghmun Police Station. Since then, we have been continuously monitoring the situation and maintaining vigilance so that harmony and peace remain intact among all communities," he said.

The police officer further stated that the efforts of Tripura Police have helped strengthen friendly relations, mutual understanding and social harmony among the residents. "I have the privilege to say that through constant vigilance and community policing, Tripura Police has been able to ensure peace, brotherhood and harmony among the three communities residing under this police station area. In the year 2026 till today, there has been no registration of formal complaints or FIRs. This reflects the good conduct of the people as well as the role played by Tripura Police," he added.

Residents and local observers believe that the peaceful environment in the picturesque Jampui Hills has emerged as a model of community cooperation and effective policing, especially at a time when social tensions are witnessed in various parts of the country.