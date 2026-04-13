Delhi Latest Weather Update: Heatwave-Like Conditions Grip City With Soaring Temps
Delhi is witnessing intense summer heat on April 13, with temperatures rising sharply and clear skies dominating. Dry conditions, strong sunshine, and no rainfall chances are making the day uncomfortable for residents.
On April 13, Delhi is experiencing very hot weather with maximum temperatures reaching around 40°C. The day remains sunny with almost no cloud cover. Dry winds and low humidity are adding to discomfort, making it feel hotter than usual. There is no chance of rainfall, keeping conditions harsh.
Morning hours started warm, and temperatures quickly climbed under strong sunlight. By afternoon, the heat intensified significantly, with clear skies allowing direct solar radiation. Experts say such conditions are typical for mid-April, when Delhi begins transitioning into peak summer with rising daytime heat and longer sunshine hours.
Weather data shows April temperatures in Delhi usually range between 34°C and 37°C, but occasional spikes above 38°C are common. This week, the city is seeing similar patterns, indicating a steady rise toward hotter days. Nights remain slightly cooler, but overall heat levels are increasing steadily.
Authorities advise people to stay hydrated and avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours. With zero rainfall expected and UV levels high, prolonged sun exposure can be harmful. The current weather pattern suggests continued dry and hot conditions in the coming days, with no immediate relief expected.
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