Teen Student Killed, Friend Critical After Truck Hits Scooty in South East Delhi
A 19-year-old student Manav was killed and his friend Mohammad Saad, 21, was critically injured after their scooty was hit by a truck on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi. The accident occurred between 12am and 1am on February 13.
Accident reported after midnight
A 19-year-old student was killed and his friend was left critically injured after their scooty was hit by a truck near the Modi Mill Flyover on Mathura Road in south east Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said.
The accident took place between 12am and 1am on the intervening night of 12 and 13 February. A PCR call was received at New Friends Colony police station around 12am on 13 February about an unconscious person lying on the Sarita Vihar-bound carriageway near the flyover.
Police said they received several calls from passersby who reported a serious road accident at the spot.
Victims identified
The deceased has been identified as Manav, 19, a resident of Sarai Julena. He was taken to hospital but was declared brought dead.
The injured student has been identified as Mohammad Saad, 21, a resident of Gaffar Manzil in Jamia Nagar. He is currently undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition.
Delhi Police say, "On February 13, 2026, a PCR call was received regarding an unconscious person near the Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road. Local police rushed to the scene, finding heavy traffic congestion and multiple calls from passersby about a major accident on the Sarita…
— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2026
Police said the scooty involved in the accident is registered in the name of Saad’s father.
How the accident happened
According to preliminary enquiries, the scooty bearing a Delhi registration number was allegedly hit by a truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number. The truck was travelling towards Badarpur at the time of the accident.
Police said the truck was loaded with grocery items and was on its way from Badli in Delhi to Nagpur. Heavy traffic congestion was reported when police reached the spot.
Officials confirmed that no cleaner or helper was present in the truck at the time of the incident.
Driver detained, documents under verification
The accused truck driver has been identified as Jahul, 32, a resident of Nuh in Haryana. He has been detained by the police.
According to police, Jahul has been working for the truck owner, Rashid, for the past two years. The driver has claimed that he has a valid driving licence and that the truck is insured. Both documents are currently being verified by the authorities.
Police have started legal proceedings under relevant sections of law.
Evidence collected from the spot
A crime team visited the accident site and inspected the area. Officials said vital clues were lifted from the spot as part of the investigation.
Notably, no helmets were recovered from the scene. Police are looking into all possible angles, including whether the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Further investigation is underway to find out the exact sequence of events and whether any traffic rules were violated.
The stretch near the Modi Mill Flyover on Mathura Road is known to witness heavy traffic, even at night.
Police have urged drivers to follow traffic rules and remain alert while driving, especially on busy roads and flyovers.
