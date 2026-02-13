A 19-year-old student was killed and his friend was left critically injured after their scooty was hit by a truck near the Modi Mill Flyover on Mathura Road in south east Delhi in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place between 12am and 1am on the intervening night of 12 and 13 February. A PCR call was received at New Friends Colony police station around 12am on 13 February about an unconscious person lying on the Sarita Vihar-bound carriageway near the flyover.

Police said they received several calls from passersby who reported a serious road accident at the spot.