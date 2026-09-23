The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is set to meet on Wednesday to address 'crimes against children' and the 'implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in northeastern states' in two separate sessions at the Parliament House complex.

Panel to Discuss Child Safety, NE Schemes

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will meet at the Parliament House complex on Wednesday to discuss crimes against children and the implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes in the northeastern states.

The meeting will be held in two separate sessions. The first session will begin at 11 am, during which the committee will hear the views of the Ministry of Law and Justice on the subject of “crime against children”. The second session is scheduled for 2 pm and will focus on the "implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in northeastern states". The committee is expected to hear the views of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) on the subject.

Officials concerned from the Ministry of Law and Justice and DoNER are scheduled to attend the respective meetings and brief the committee on the issues under consideration.

The agenda papers for the meeting have already been circulated among members, while the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has requested all members of the committee to attend the meeting.

Committee Composition and Members

The 31-member committee is chaired by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal. It comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha members include Indian Union Muslim League MP Haris Beeran; BJP MPs Samik Bhattacharya, Neeraj Shekhar and Tarun Chugh; Congress MP Ajay Maken; Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien; Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut; Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh; and RJD MP Sanjay Yadav.

The Lok Sabha members of the committee include West Bengal's Barasat constituency MP Kakoli Ghosh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Yeshwant Desai; BJP MPs Ashish Dubey, Satish Kumar Gautam, Naveen Jindal, Saumitra Khan, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, BY Raghavendra, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai; Congress MPs Jai Parkash, Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring; TDP MPs Kesineni Sivanath and Krishna Prasad Tenneti; NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule; DMK MP Thiru Dayanidhi Maran, among others.

Committee Governance

Of the 24 Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees of both Houses, eight, including the Committee on Home Affairs, function under the direction and control of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, while the remaining 16 function under the direction and control of the Lok Sabha Speaker.