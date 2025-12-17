- Home
In 2025, multiple cyclones highlighted India’s climate vulnerability. Cyclone Montha battered Andhra Pradesh, triggering mass evacuations, while Cyclone Ditwah caused flooding and disruption along the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast.
Cyclone Montha
Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha made landfall on India’s east coast, battering Andhra Pradesh near Narasapuram and bringing heavy rain across Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Thousands were evacuated, flights and trains cancelled, and relief teams mobilised as powerful winds and flooding displaced communities.
Cyclone Ditwah
Cyclonic Storm Ditwah formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and moved towards the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast, bringing torrential rains, strong winds and coastal alerts. The system first hit Sri Lanka hard, then paralleled India’s southeastern shores with heavy rainfall and rough seas. A man walks through a waterlogged street after heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Chennai, India, on December 3, 2025.
Cyclone Senyar
Cyclone Senyar, rare in the Strait of Malacca, brought heavy rains and stormy seas in late November. While its centre stayed south of India, the associated weather systems enhanced rainfall over southern India and the Andaman & Nicobar region, contributing to widespread wind and rain conditions.
Cyclone Bakung
The Meteorological Department said the cyclone’s influence will bring moderate rainfall to Tamil Nadu, cloudy conditions in Andhra Pradesh, and a further intensification of the cold wave in Bengaluru.
Bay of Bengal Cyclone Activity
In 2025, four cyclones developed in the Bay of Bengal during the late post-monsoon season, matching India’s long-term average. All formed in quick succession, underscoring the Bay’s vulnerability to intense storm formation as sea temperatures warmed.
