Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Bakung cold waves in South India: As Cyclone 'Bakung' intensifies in the Indian Ocean, a cold wave has hit South India. Due to changing winds, temperatures have dropped in Karnataka
Image Credit : Generated by google gemini AI
Cyclone Bakung's Indirect Impact on India's Weather Patterns
Cyclone Bakung, while not making landfall, is altering weather dynamics, causing unseasonal cold waves across several states in South India.
Image Credit : Generated by google gemini AI
Unusual Cold Spell Grips South India Due to Cyclone Bakung
Residents in states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are experiencing a sudden drop in temperature, an unusual phenomenon for this time of year.
Image Credit : Generated by google gemini AI
Bengaluru Experiences Significant Temperature Drop Amidst Cold Wave
The city of Bengaluru has seen minimum temperatures fall to 12-14°C. This cold spell, expected to last a week, is also affecting air quality.
Image Credit : Generated by google gemini AI
Fishermen Warned as Cyclone Bakung Causes Rough Sea Conditions
Authorities have issued advisories for fishermen in South Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar, urging them to avoid venturing into the choppy seas.
Image Credit : Generated by google gemini AI
Cold Wave from Cyclone Bakung May Extend to Vidarbha Region
The effects of the cold wave triggered by Cyclone Bakung in the Indian Ocean could potentially be felt in parts of the Vidarbha region as well.
