Cyclone Fengal impact: Schools in Tamil Nadu asked to assess rain damage; check details

Comprehensive safety measures ordered for schools affected by Cyclone Fengal. These include campus inspections, tree removal, building repairs, sanitation, and ensuring transport facilities. Focus on student safety and well-being.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 1:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

School Impact

Impact of Cyclone Fengal on schools: Key orders issued to ensure student safety, including campus inspections and measures to address waterlogging. Addressing damage to school buildings and boundary walls with a focus on assessment and repair of affected structures.

article_image2

Damaged Buildings

Orders issued for the removal of stagnant water and debris, ensuring the safety of residential schools and other facilities. Unsafe buildings to be demolished, with measures in place to ensure student safety around demolition sites.

article_image3

Student Safety

Restricting student access to flooded areas and providing safety guidelines. Replacing damaged student documents, such as certificates and mark sheets.

