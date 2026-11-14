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Cyclone Akvan Alert: Third Cyclone Brewing Over Bay Of Bengal, Andhra And Odisha On Watch
Cyclone Akvan could form over the Bay of Bengal by November 16, causing worries over weather conditions on the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Get the latest forecast from IMD, cyclone track and rain alerts.
Cyclone Akvan
A third cyclone is being formed in the Bay of Bengal. The name given to this cyclone has been given as ‘Akvan’. This is likely to hit the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on November 16.
Depression in Bay of Bengal
The Meteorological department is keeping a watch on the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal. In case it turns into a cyclone, it will likely hit the Northern Andhra and Southern Odisha region by the evening of November 16.
Heavy rain with thunder and lightning at 30-40 kmph
The cyclone will pass through Tamil Nadu and hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Heavy rains are expected in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha accompanied with thunder and lightning at a speed of 30-40 kmph.
Heavy rain expected in many areas
Not only North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, but heavy rains are also expected in many parts of Odisha such as Balasore, Kendrapara, Cuttack. The fishermen from the east coast have been advised not to go out to sea.
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