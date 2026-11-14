Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini claims Punjab voters favor a BJP double-engine government, criticizing AAP and Congress for failed employment promises. The BJP plans a 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' to engage voters ahead of assembly elections.

Haryana CM Saini Predicts BJP Double Engine Government In Punjab Soon

Patiala (Punjab) [India], November 14 (ANI): Exuding confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) expanding footprint in Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday asserted that the people of the state have made up their minds to elect a "double-engine government" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the near future.

Speaking to reporters, Saini said, "A large number of people are joining the BJP. People are embracing the policies of PM Narendra Modi. The people of Punjab have now made up their minds that, in the near future, a 'double-engine' government—under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi—will be formed in Punjab."

Launching a sharp attack on both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, the Haryana Chief Minister accused both parties of reneging on their core electoral commitments, particularly regarding employment generation. "The Congress has betrayed the people of Punjab, and the Aam Aadmi Party has committed an even greater betrayal against them. The Congress had promised to provide employment in every household; the people of Punjab will certainly ask both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party how many households they have actually provided employment to," Saini remarked.

Meanwhile, the BJP is preparing to launch a major outreach initiative among Scheduled Caste voters in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. According to a BJP source, as part of the initiative, the party is planning to organise the ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh, with BJP National President Nitin Nabin scheduled to flag off the yatra from Jalandhar, Punjab, on November 18. The yatra will conclude in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on December 3. The outreach programme is being organised in the backdrop of the BJP observing the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas. The party aims to highlight his teachings of social harmony, equality and inclusivity through the yatra. Sant Ravidas enjoys a significant following among communities in both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, making the two states important for the party’s outreach efforts. Through the ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’, the BJP intends to strengthen its engagement with Scheduled Caste communities and convey the message of social harmony and equality across the two states. Meanwhile, AAP has announced 71 candidates for the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.