The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Lucky Saturday 8 PM draw result has been announced with a Rs 1 Crore jackpot. Here is the full prize structure and claim procedure.

Nagaland State Lottery officials have declared today's Dear Lucky Saturday 8 PM draw results. The Rs 1 Crore jackpot list is out. Ticket holders who bought Rs 7 tickets for Saturday evening's draw can now verify their numbers against the official award sheet.

Every Saturday evening at 8:00 PM, state lottery officials host this popular evening draw as part of their official lineup. It operates under strict state regulatory frameworks. Authorised ticket holders across participating regions receive direct cash payouts through this state-sanctioned game.

Official Results and Jackpot Details for Today's Draw

Rs 7 — that is all a ticket cost for tonight's 8 PM draw. Players bought tickets across authorised outlets. The event climaxed when officials announced the top prize tier, offering life-changing payout amounts to winning ticket holders.

Rs 1 Crore goes to the matching first-rank ticket holder as the grand jackpot. That is not all. The state lottery department also awards a separate Rs 5 Lakh seller incentive to the authorised agent who sold the winning ticket.

Prize Breakdown: Who Wins What?

How does the state distribute prize money beyond the top Rs 1 Crore jackpot? Lower tiers ensure more players win cash prizes. The Nagaland State Lottery structures its payout chart across multiple tiers to spread winnings among participants.

Second-rank ticket holders earn Rs 10,000 in cash. Third prize winners receive Rs 500, while fourth and fifth prize winners collect Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. Consolation prizes offer Rs 1,000 payouts. Officials award these consolation prizes to matching ticket series numbers that closely follow the winning jackpot combination.

How to Claim Prize Money and Verification Rules

30 days — that is the strict window for ticket holders to file an official claim after draw results go live. Failure to file within 30 days leads to claim invalidation under state lottery rules.