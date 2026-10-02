Three young sisters from Wanu village in Arunachal Pradesh have become an internet sensation after a video of them singing a Bollywood song went viral, amassing over 15.6 million views. Singka, Ngamjan, and Lily captivated audiences with their natural singing, cheerful expressions, and strong sisterly bond against a scenic hilly backdrop.

A simple musical performance against the lush hills of Arunachal Pradesh has turned three young sisters into an internet sensation. Singka, Ngamjan and Lily have been winning hearts with their natural singing, cheerful expressions and adorable sisterly chemistry in a viral video that has crossed 15.6 million views.

The sisters, who hail from Wanu village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, regularly appear together in videos shared on the Instagram account Three Sisters. One of their latest performances features the Bollywood song ‘Ek Tu Hi Yaar Mera’ from Pati Patni Aur Woh. With green hills forming the backdrop, the trio can be seen singing together in front of the camera, occasionally swaying to the music and breaking into small dance moves.

Watch the viral video here

There is no elaborate stage setup in the viral clip. Instead, the sisters’ relaxed performance, natural expressions and interaction with each other have become a major part of its appeal. At several points, they look at one another and smile while continuing with the song, giving the video an easygoing and spontaneous feel.

The performance has received an enthusiastic response online. One viewer called the sisters “too much cuteness in a single frame”, while another described them as “true angels”. A third user said their performance was “literally the cutest thing” they had seen in days.

The video was shared with the caption, “Three sisters are back,” as the trio continued to attract attention for their musical performances. Their Instagram page has become a space where viewers return to watch the sisters sing together.

The viral moment has also been shared widely on social media. A post featuring the sisters described them as three young girls from Wanu village winning attention with their “pure, joyful singing” and highlighted the absence of a “fancy setup” or filters.

For many viewers, it is the combination of music, scenic surroundings and the sisters’ genuine camaraderie that has made the performance stand out. What began as a simple song filmed amid the hills has now reached millions of viewers online.