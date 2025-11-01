Image Credit : Getty

Team India will lock horns with South Africa in the much-anticipated Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The Women in Blue are set to play their third World Cup final after having fallen short in the 2005 and 2017 editions.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side qualified for the final after defeating the defending champions, Australia, by five wickets in the semifinal. With a semifinal win, Team India has inched closer to realizing their long-cherished dream of clinching the elusive World Cup title.

As India aim for the maiden World Cup triumph, let’s take a look at what to expect from the Women in Blue’s high-stakes title clash against the Proteas.