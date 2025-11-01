India and South Africa clash in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final in Navi Mumbai, both eyeing their maiden title. After India’s stunning win over Australia and South Africa’s dominant triumph over England, a new world champion will be crowned.

Team India and South Africa will lock horns in the much-anticipated Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The two sides will meet for the second time in the tournament after the Proteas defeated the Women in Blue by three wickets in the league stage.

South Africa were the first to qualify for the final after defeating England in the first semifinal in Guwahati. It was a revenge victory for the Proteas as England defeated them in the league stage. India, on the other hand, dashed Australia's hopes of defending the triumph by scripting a historic five-wicket win in the semifinal at the Dr. DY Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Women in Blue avenge their league stage defeat to the seven-time champions in Vizag.

With India and South Africa qualifying for the final, the Women’s World Cup is set to witness a brand-new champion, as neither the Women in Blue nor the Proteas have lifted the coveted trophy.

Third Time Lucky for Team India?

Team India qualified for their third Women’s World Cup final. The Women in Blue played the final back in 2005 and 2017, but fell short of getting hold of the coveted trophy. In the previous edition of the marquee event, India failed to qualify for the semifinal after a heartbreaking exit in the group stage, losing a must-win clash against South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

In the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a brilliant start to their campaign with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan before their campaign took a significant hit following three successive losses to South Africa, Australia, and England, putting them on the brink of an early exit from the tournament. However, staged a remarkable comeback with a dominant win over New Zealand, sealing their semifinal berth.

In the semifinal against Australia, Team India pulled off a thrilling victory with a record chase of 339, with Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (89) leading the charge in a stunning batting display. Their match-winning partnership not only powered India to the highest successful chase in Women’s ODI cricket but also set the stage for a shot at glory in the final.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, and Richa Ghosh have been instrumental in India’s rocky journey to the final. In the upcoming title clash against South Africa, India are expected to rely on the experienced core to deliver, with Mandhana and Jemimah anchoring the innings at the top, while Harmanpreet, Deepti, and Richa provide stability in the middle, and Renuka, alongside Kranti, to lead the bowling attack.

Consistency in all three departments will be key if India are to script history and lift their maiden Women’s World Cup trophy.

Proteas’ Another Shot at World Cup Glory

When Laura Wolvdaart’s South Africa walked out onto the ground in Navi Mumbai, they will carry the stains of their heartbreaking T20 World Cup final defeat last year, where they fell short against the first-time champions New Zealand. Now, the Proteas have a golden opportunity to redeem themselves and claim their first-ever ICC title.

South Africa had a disappointing start to the campaign with a defeat over England before registering five wins on the trot against New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, sealing their place in the final. The Proteas' winning streak came to a halt after losing to Australia.

In the semifinal, South Africa dominated England, with skipper Laura Wolvdaart shining with a brilliant 169 off 143 balls, while Marizanne Kapp rattled the opponent’s batting line-up with a fiery spell of 5/20 in seven overs. Their all-round brilliance propelled South Africa to the victory, booking their maiden berth in the Women’s World Cup final.

Led by the in-form Wolvaardt, alongside Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, and Nonkululeko Mlaba, South Africa will look to bring their collective experience and composure to the big stage. With a balanced side boasting batting and bowling depth, the Proteas will aim to maintain their momentum and overcome their past heartbreak to script history by lifting the maiden World Cup triumph.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

Team India and South Africa have faced off 35 times in the history of Women’s ODIs. In those 34 outings, the Women in Blue emerged victorious on 21 occasions, while the Proteas won 13 matches, with one match ending in no result, giving India a clear edge in their head-to-head record.

India were on a five-match winning streak against South Africa since July last year before the Proteas ended the run with a thrilling three-wicket win in the league stage of the ongoing World Cup.

In the Women’s ODI World Cup, India and South Africa met four times in 1997, 2017, 2022, and the league stage of the ongoing edition of the tournament, with the Proteas winning in the last three face-offs, while India won the inaugural 1997 encounter, giving both teams something to prove in their highly anticipated final.

Who Will Emerge Victorious in the Women’s World Cup Final?

India and South Africa will look to put their best foot forward in the high-stakes clash, with both sides eyeing a historic maiden title. While the Women in Blue will bank on their batting depth and recent momentum, the Proteas’ balance and composure under pressure could make it anyone’s game.

India will enter the title clash as the favourites, given their home advantage, recent momentum, and confidence gained from their record-breaking semifinal against Australia. However, South Africa’s resilience, hunger, and form ensure that it promises to be a closely fought contest in Navi Mumbai.

The Women in Blue will aim to avenge their league stage defeat to the Proteas and cap off their remarkable turnaround with a historic triumph, while South Africa will look to spoil the hosts’ party and etch their name in history as first-time World Cup champions.