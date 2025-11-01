Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur says her team is 'fully charged up' for the ICC Women's World Cup final against South Africa. She highlighted that playing the final is the biggest motivation and the team is ready after two years of preparation.

Ahead of her side's ICC Women's World Cup final against South Africa, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said there is no motivation bigger than playing the title clash and the whole team is "charged up". With three-time runners-up India and first-time finalists South Africa taking to the field in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the world could finally witness a brand new champion of women's ODI Cricket.

Ahead of the match in the pre-match presser, Harmanpreer said, "I think when you are at a stage like this, playing the final match of the World Cup, I do not think there can be a bigger motivation than this. The entire team is fully charged up. They are standing with each other and are giving each other prayers and blessings. I think that shows how much this team is with each other and how ready we are for this match."

"Now it is only about giving your best, strategy and everything. It is not that we have reached the final and we have to do all this today. We have been doing this from last two years. Knowing that India is going to host the World Cup and what conditions are going to be there. So we have prepared all that from the beginning. Now it is only about giving your 100 per cent and being there for the team," she added.

'I have cried a lot after winning too'

Harmanpreet, who was visibly in tears following India's win over Australia in the semifinal, chasing a record-breaking 339 run target on the back of knocks from her (89) and Jemimah Rodrigues (127*), the skipper admitted that she is indeed "very emotional" and cries a lot.

"So It is not like I cry only after losing. I have cried a lot after winning too. Maybe yesterday you have seen me on television. But my teammates have seen me in the dressing room many time - on small occasions, whenever we have done well. I am the first person to cry," she added.

Harmanpreet said that beating a big team like Australia, which has dominated the world stage was very special to the entire team.

"I always tell my team that you do not need to control your emotions. If you feel like crying, cry. I think you don't need to stop. At the same time, just keep enjoying. I think there is no bigger achievement or thing for us. Tomorrow is a special day and we will go with the same mindset," he concluded.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso. (ANI)