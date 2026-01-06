- Home
- India
- Suresh Kalmadi to Rahul Gandhi: Congress Leaders’ Political Career Marred By Scandals (PHOTOS)
Suresh Kalmadi to Rahul Gandhi: Congress Leaders’ Political Career Marred By Scandals (PHOTOS)
Over decades, Congress has faced controversies from the Bofors deal to the CWG and National Herald cases. Some Leaders - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Suresh Kalmadi were linked to probes or political fallout, shaping public perception and debate.
Suresh Kalmadi
Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi, who headed the 2010 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee, was arrested amid corruption allegations linked to the event.
Rajiv Gandhi
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during his tenure; his leadership was politically overshadowed by the Bofors arms deal controversy of the late 1980s.
Sonia Gandhi
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives at court during proceedings linked to the National Herald case, which she has described as politically motivated.
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader, named alongside Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald matter, a case that remains under judicial scrutiny.
Motilal Vora
Late Congress veteran Motilal Vora, a key party functionary, named in the National Herald case during his tenure.
Sam Pitroda
Congress leader Sam Pitroda, known for his role in India’s telecom revolution, named in the National Herald case, which he has consistently denied.
Oscar Fernandes
Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who served in multiple ministerial roles, was also listed among accused in the National Herald complaint.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.