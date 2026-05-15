1 6 Image Credit : X

The tension in the Middle East and the crisis at the Strait of Hormuz are now hitting our pockets directly. After the recent hike in petrol and diesel, oil companies have suddenly increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kg. The new price in Delhi is ₹79.09, up from ₹77.09, while it has touched ₹84 per kg in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This move has not only shaken up the transport sector but also made common people very anxious.