CNG Price Hike: Delhi CNG Price Crosses ₹79 While Mumbai Rates Near ₹84 After Fuel Surge
CNG prices have risen by ₹2 in Delhi and Mumbai after recent petrol and diesel hikes. The increase, linked to Middle East tensions and the Hormuz crisis, may raise transport fares and inflation.
Experts believe the ongoing conflict in Iran and the fear of a possible blockade at the Hormuz route have made global oil and gas markets unstable. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important oil supply routes. If supply gets disrupted here, it directly impacts crude oil and gas prices worldwide.
Also read: Petrol Diesel Price Hike: Oil Companies’ Break-Even Strategy May Push Fuel Prices Beyond ₹120 Soon
Analysts who track the energy market say that if the Iran crisis gets worse or tensions at the Hormuz route continue, we could see another hike in petrol, diesel, and CNG prices in the coming days. For now, people across the country are asking just one question: is this the end of the price rise, or is the real shock yet to come?
Also read: Karnataka Petrol Price Hike: Bengaluru Fuel Rates Jump by More Than ₹3 Per Litre Overnight
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