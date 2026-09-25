Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is under scrutiny following a report about disagreements within the three-member Election Commission of India (ECI) over the handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The immediate trigger was an investigation by The Indian Express, which reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over a 10-month period to decisions concerning the electoral process. The report said some of these decisions were taken without their knowledge.

The issue has since drawn demands for Kumar's resignation from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has launched an 'Election Commission Thik Karo' campaign. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has now said the organisation will begin nationwide protests from Mumbai on October 2 if Kumar does not resign by Saturday, September 26.

If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India.



This Gandhi Jayanti let’s pledge to save democracy. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 25, 2026

The Election Commission, however, has rejected the suggestion that the reported disagreements amount to evidence of wrongdoing. It has said differing views and internal observations are a normal part of institutional decision-making and maintained that its orders, electoral reforms and digital systems follow legal and security procedures.

Who is Gyanesh Kumar?

Gyanesh Kumar is the 26th Chief Election Commissioner of India. He took charge as CEC on February 19, 2025, after previously serving as an Election Commissioner from March 2024.

A 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, Kumar has held several senior positions in the Kerala and Union governments. His Union government roles included Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation.

The current three-member Election Commission consists of Kumar as CEC and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Sandhu joined the Commission in March 2024, while Joshi joined in February 2025.

The latest controversy is therefore not about the appointment of Kumar itself, but about questions raised over the functioning of the poll panel, particularly decisions relating to voter registration, deletion and electoral-roll management.