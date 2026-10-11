Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released from detention in Delhi on Sunday, October 11, after furnishing a surety bond of Rs 50,000. However, their release comes with a key condition i.e. they must maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

#WATCH | Delhi: CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das at a police station after they were released from Delhi Cantt Police Station. https://t.co/lpTrp2zXES — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das arrive at a Police Station after they were released from Delhi Cantt Police Station. https://t.co/A8Yly2xkYE — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

The three leaders were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court in Delhi Cantonment following their preventive arrest on October 10. Delhi Police said the necessary legal procedures had been followed and that the court released them after the bond was furnished.

The detention came as Delhi witnessed a major security clampdown ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar. CJP leaders and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.