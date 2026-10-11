CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released from preventive custody in Delhi after furnishing a Rs 50,000 surety bond. They were arrested to prevent a breach of peace ahead of a planned protest.

Delhi Police on Sunday said a surety bond of Rs 50,000 was furnished for CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year, following their preventive arrest on October 10.

In a post on X, the police said the three were arrested under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court in Delhi Cantonment on October 11. "Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026," Delhi Police wrote on X.

Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026. A bail bond as Surety Bond of ₹50,000/- was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026

The SEM Court subsequently released the three after the surety bond was furnished, the police said, adding that all due legal procedures had been followed. The three leaders have been directed not to indulge in any activity that may breach peace and tranquillity for the next one year as a condition of their release.

The police took them into custody from their flight immediately after it landed in the national capital. They had arrived in Delhi to participate in a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Legal Basis for Arrest

Section 126 empowers an Executive Magistrate to require a person likely to breach the peace or disturb public tranquillity to show cause why they should not be ordered to execute a bond for keeping the peace for a period of up to one year.

Section 170 empowers police to arrest a person without a warrant if they have knowledge of a design to commit a cognizable offence and believe the offence cannot otherwise be prevented. An arrest under this provision is subject to the statutory limit of 24 hours, unless continued detention is authorised under another legal provision.

CJP to Address Media

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) will address a press conference at 2 PM today, shortly after key members of the group were released from detention in the national capital. CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released after being produced before the Executive Magistrate at the Delhi Cantt Police Station.

Announcing the briefing shortly after their release, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told ANI, "We will hold a press conference at 2 PM." (ANI)