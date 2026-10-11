BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hit back at Elon Musk, stating India's national security will not be compromised for Starlink's entry. Musk, in turn, slammed arguments against his company as 'absurd hypocrisy' from competitors.

National Security Precedes Commercial Interests: Dubey to Musk

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday hit back at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk over Starlink's proposed entry into India's satellite communications market, asserting that India would not alter its security policy under any kind of pressure, as he emphasised that national security considerations would take precedence over commercial interests.

In a post on X, Dubey said the Parliamentary Committee had understood the challenges faced by the country's security agencies through Starlink, adding that the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs and investigative agencies were concerned with the "threats" posed by such developments.

In a reply to Elon Musk's tweet, Dubey wrote, "As the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee, our committee has understood the challenges facing the country's security agencies through @elonmusk's Starlink. The Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and our investigation agencies are being affected by the dangerous games of these threats."

Referring to the previous government, he wrote, "In 2013-14, the government of Manmohan Singh ji had informed @TRAI about these threats."

Dubey further said India was a sovereign and democratic country that would not alter its security policy under pressure. "First, provide connections to the poor in your own country, America, at affordable rates, and then level accusations; India is a healthy democratic, sovereign nation; it does not change its security policy under pressure or social media," he added.

“If our policy were driven by money, we would have rolled out the red-carpet welcome for you despite opposition from the security agencies. Don't you provide even more support to political parties from America to Britain?” he further added.

Musk Hits Back at 'Absurd Hypocrisy'

Dubey's remarks come amid a debate over Starlink's proposed entry into India's satellite communications market and the regulatory process for its commercial launch. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who also heads satellite communications company Starlink, on Saturday (local time) further argued for Starlink’s proposal for commercial operations in the Indian market, arguing that competition would give consumers more choices.

He also targeted the head of a leading Indian conglomerate, describing arguments against Starlink’s entry as “absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole” and those defending the existing market as “an army of Internet shills.”

In a fresh post on X, Musk said, "The ridiculous arguments by Ambani’s army of Internet shills make no sense. On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole."

He acknowledged that greater competition could reduce the profits of existing players but said it would not necessarily threaten their business. “Obviously, if Starlink is too expensive in India, no one will buy it, so SpaceX will need to make pricing affordable,” Musk added.

Musk’s latest remarks come amid a debate over Starlink’s entry into India’s satellite communications market and the regulatory process for its commercial launch, following an earlier post in which he sarcastically addressed the head of a leading Indian conglomerate while seeking permission for Starlink to compete in the country.

Government Assures Fair Regulatory Framework

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communications has said that India’s regulatory framework for satellite communication services is fair and non-discriminatory. "The Government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services. Under this, telecom licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit-based satellite communications, as part of its commitment to enable provision of satellite communication services in India," the ministry said in a statement issued on October 8.

The ministry said security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all three licensees. "As and when this process is completed for a licensed entity, it may proceed to the next step of seeking assignment of spectrum. At present, all three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage. As such, the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived," it said. (ANI)