Additional District and Sessions Court in Gangavathi has sentenced 3 accused to death in the case involving the rape of foreign woman and murder of a tourist in Sanapur. Historic verdict was delivered by the judge within nine months of the incident.

In a landmark ruling, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Karnataka's Gangavathi has sentenced three men to death for the rape of two women tourists and the murder of a young domestic tourist near Sanapur. The judgment was delivered by Sadananda Nagappa Nayak after the court confirmed the guilt of all three accused.

The convicted men, Mallesh alias Handimalla, Sai and Sharanappa, all residents of Sainagar in Gangavathi, were earlier found guilty. The court announced the quantum of punishment today, awarding capital punishment to all three. The ruling has been described as a rare and strong decision by a lower court in such a serious case.

What happened on March 6, 2025

The crime took place on March 6, 2025, near the Tungabhadra left bank canal in Sanapur, close to Hampi. Five tourists staying at a homestay in Anegundi had gathered near the canal after dinner and were listening to music.

According to the investigation, the three accused, who were intoxicated, attacked the group. They assaulted three male tourists and pushed them into the canal. Two female tourists were gang-raped. One victim was an Israeli citizen and the other an Indian woman.

During the attack, a young man from Odisha, Bibhasha, suffered serious injuries and drowned in the canal as he could not swim. His body was recovered about 24 hours later. The other two male tourists managed to swim to safety. The brutal crime triggered outrage across the country.

Investigation and trial

Following the incident, a case of rape and murder was registered at the Gangavathi Rural Police Station. Police conducted a swift investigation and filed a detailed charge sheet supported by evidence and witness accounts.

During the trial, the prosecution presented material evidence and testimonies that established the involvement of all three accused. The court accepted the evidence and convicted them of the crimes.

Court’s message through the verdict

While announcing the punishment, Judge Sadananda Nagappa Nayak emphasised the seriousness of the offence and the need for strict punishment for crimes of such brutality. The verdict was delivered within about nine months of the incident, reflecting the speed of the trial process.

The ruling has been widely seen as a strong message that crimes against women and tourists will face the harshest punishment under law. Many observers say the judgment brings a sense of justice for the victims and their families.

