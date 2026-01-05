- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu Braces for Six Days of Rain as Weather Pattern Shifts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu Braces for Six Days of Rain as Weather Pattern Shifts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After weeks of cold and weak monsoon activity, Tamil Nadu is set to witness noticeable weather shift. The Chennai Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rainfall across state, Puducherry for nearly a week
ATMOSPHERIC CONDITIONS TRIGGER RAINFALL
According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, a lower-level circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast, along with an upper-level circulation over the Bay of Bengal, is creating favourable conditions for rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next six days.
RAINFALL DISTRIBUTION AND TEMPERATURE CHANGES
Weather officials indicated that coastal districts, including Puducherry and Karaikal, are more likely to receive light to moderate rain over the next two days, while interior regions may remain mostly dry. Morning fog is expected in some areas, and temperatures may drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in parts of the state.
IMPACT ON REGIONS AND FISHERMEN WARNING
Districts along the Western Ghats such as the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni and Tirunelveli have already received rainfall, easing the recent intense cold. The department also cautioned that strong winds over the Bay of Bengal could be hazardous, advising fishermen to avoid venturing into these sea areas.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.