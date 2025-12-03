PM Narendra Modi reiterated his 'one acre, one season' call for natural farming after attending the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 in Coimbatore. He praised farmers adopting sustainable practices and urged exploring startups in this sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated his call for 'once acre, one season', urging farmers to take up natural farming. In a LinkedIn post, PM Modi recalled his visit to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, where he interacted with farmers during the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025. He said that he met scientists, first-generation graduates, and other notable people who had left high-paying jobs to pursue natural farming.

Remembering the Summit, PM Modi wrote, "In August this year, a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu met me and talked about how they were practising new agricultural techniques to boost sustainability and productivity. They invited me to a Summit on natural farming to be held in Coimbatore. I accepted their invitation and promised them that I would be among them during the programme. Thus, a few weeks ago, on November 19, I was in the lovely city of Coimbatore, attending the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025. A city known as an MSME backbone was hosting a big event on natural farming."

What is natural farming?

"Natural farming, as we all know, draws from India's traditional knowledge systems and modern ecological principles to cultivate crops without synthetic chemicals. It promotes diversified fields where plants, trees and livestock coexist to support natural biodiversity. The approach relies on recycling farm residues and enhancing soil health through mulching and aeration, rather than external inputs," he added.

PM Modi's 'One Acre, One Season' Call

With the slogan of 'one acre, one season,' the Prime Minister also urged the citizens to explore startups in the natural farming sector. "I encouraged farmers to begin with 'one acre, one season.' The outcomes from even a small plot can build confidence and inspire larger adoption. When traditional wisdom, scientific validation and institutional support come together, natural farming can become feasible and transformative. I call upon all of you to think of pursuing natural farming. You can do this by being associated with FPOs, which are becoming strong platforms for collective empowerment. You can explore a StartUp relating to this area," PM Modi posted.

A Shift in Mindset: Insights from the Summit

The Prime Minister added, "This Summit in Coimbatore will forever remain a part of my memory! It indicated a shift in mindset, imagination and confidence with which India's farmers and agri-entrepreneurs are shaping the future of agriculture. The programme included an interaction with farmers from Tamil Nadu, in which they showcased their efforts in natural farming and I was amazed."

"I was struck by the fact that people from diverse backgrounds, including scientists, FPO leaders, first-generation graduates, traditional cultivators and notably people who had left high-paying corporate careers, decided to return to their roots and pursue natural farming," he wrote.

Inspiring Farmer Stories

He lauded farmers for their commitment, recalling that he met one who managed nearly 10 acres of multi-layered agriculture. PM Modi posted, "I met people whose life journeys and commitment to doing something new were noteworthy. There was a farmer who managed nearly 10 acres of multi-layered agriculture with bananas, coconuts, papaya, pepper and turmeric. He maintains 60 desi cows, 400 goats and local poultry."

"Another farmer has dedicated himself to preserving native rice varieties like Mapillai Samba and Karuppu Kavuni. He focuses on value-added products, creating health mixes, puffed rice, chocolates and protein bars. The people I met there belonged to different backgrounds, but there was one thing in common: a complete commitment to soil health, sustainability, community upliftment and a deep sense of enterprise," he added.

Government Support for Natural Farming

Further, he hailed the National Mission on Natural Farming by the Centre, highlighting the Kisan Credit Card and PM-Kisan initiatives. He wrote, "At a larger level, India has made commendable progress in the field. Last year, the Government of India launched the National Mission on Natural Farming, which has already connected lakhs of farmers with sustainable practices. Across the nation, thousands of hectares are under natural farming. Efforts by the Government, such as encouraging exports, institutional credit being expanded significantly through the Kisan Credit Card (including for livestock and fisheries) and PM-Kisan, have also helped farmers pursue natural farming. Natural farming is also closely linked to our efforts to promote Shree Anna or millets. What is also gladdening is the fact that women farmers are taking to natural farming in a big way."

Addressing Overdependence on Fertilisers

Flagging the overdependence on fertilisers and pesticides, he added, "Over the past few decades, the rising dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides has affected soil fertility, moisture and long-term sustainability. At the same time, farming costs have steadily increased. Natural farming directly addresses these challenges. The use of Panchagavya, Jeevamrit, Beejamrit, and mulching protects soil health, reduces chemical exposure, and lowers input costs while building strength against climate change and erratic weather patterns."

PM Modi's Coimbatore Visit

PM Modi visited Coimbatore on November 19, where he released the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to the beneficiaries. More than Rs 18,000 crore were transferred to the bank accounts of nine crore beneficiaries of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Addressing the gathering, he had called for 'one acre, one season', encouraging farmers to adopt natural farming. The South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 was held from November 19-21 by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. (ANI)