A man in Fatehpur, UP, alleged his wife tied him up, held him captive, and assaulted him with electric shocks. Police responded to an emergency call, rescued the man, and took him to a hospital. The wife has been taken into custody after a case was registered.

A man in Fatehpur has alleged that his wife tied him up, held him captive and assaulted him, including giving him electric shocks with live wires, police said. The incident came to light after an emergency call was made to the 112 service on Saturday morning from the Parsadepur area under the Aung Police Station jurisdiction.

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Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said a man reported that his wife had confined him and assaulted him the previous night. "An incident occurred this morning in Parsadepur under the Aung Police Station jurisdiction, where the 112 emergency service received a report regarding an injured person. Sanjeev Tiwari reported that his wife had tied him up, held him captive, and assaulted him the previous night; he further alleged that she had subjected him to electric shocks using live wires," SP Manglik said.

Police Action and Arrest

Police said they reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. The injured man was first taken to hospital for treatment, and his statement was recorded."Once his condition improved, his brother submitted a formal complaint against the wife," the SP added.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered, and the wife has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)