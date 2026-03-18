BJP's Shahzad Poonawalla criticised Congress after Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi and other Assam leaders quit, citing a lack of faith in Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi. Bordoloi has since joined the BJP ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Poonawalla Slams Congress Over Assam Exits

BJP leader Shahzad Poonawalla on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress over Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation, remarking that "nobody has any faith in Rahul Gandhi or in Gaurav Gogoi."

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Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla highlighted the lack of coordination, clarity and commitment for senior leaders within the party, reflecting on recent resignations within the Assam Congress comprising leaders, including Pradyut Bordoloi, Navajyoti Talukdar, and Bhupen Borah. "Nobody has any faith in Rahul Gandhi or in Gaurav Gogoi... After Bhupen Kumar Borah, now Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Vice President of Assam Congress Navajyoti Talukdar have also quit, saying there is a lack of coordination, clarity, and commitment for the senior leaders. We have seen that the people have rejected Rahul Gandhi, allies have rejected him, and now even the senior leaders have also rejected him," said Poonawalla.

Key Leaders Quit Congress, Join BJP

Bordoloi formally joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Bordoloi had accused the Congress leadership of sidelining him, which led to the end of his lifelong association with the Congress party amid allegations of internal mistreatment.

'Couldn't Accept Humiliation': Bordoloi

He clarified that the resignation stemmed from "multiple issues" as opposed to a singular ticket allocation for the Assam Assembly elections. "For me, getting a ticket was not a question of life and death. There were multiple issues. What was important for me was to hold my head high. The Congress party has given me a lot," he told the media.

"I want to make it very clear that I am in my second term in Lok Sabha, and there are another three years to go. I could have accepted the humiliation if I wanted to remain as an MP. But I decided to leave and work," he added.

Apart from Bordoloi, former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah had also joined the BJP last month.

Assam Gears Up for Assembly Polls

The Election Commission on Sunday announced elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.