Delhi's disaster authority has approved a massive Rs. 21,000 crore plan to mitigate urban flooding by strengthening drainage and monitoring. A new state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Centre will also be established for better disaster response.

In a high-level review of disaster preparedness in the national capital, the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA) convened a meeting at Lok Niwas on Tuesday. Chaired by the Lieutenant Governor and co-chaired by the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, the session focused on assessing and strengthening key measures to handle potential emergencies across Delhi.

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Rs 21,000 Crore Urban Flood Mitigation Plan Approved

The Authority gave in principle approval to the Delhi Urban Flood Mitigation Plan with a proposed budget outlay of Rs. 21,000 crores. This comprehensive plan focuses on strengthening drainage infrastructure, desilting of major drains, construction of additional stormwater channels, and real-time flood monitoring systems to significantly reduce urban flooding risks during monsoons.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for the timely implementation of the plan for the upcoming monsoon season.

Energy Security and Infrastructure Review

The Chief Minister emphasised augmenting energy infrastructure through ensuring judicious use, promoting renewable energy integration, vigilance towards black marketing and hoarding and ensuring uninterrupted supply to critical installations during potential disruptions.

The DSDMA also reviewed the energy demand and supply scenario in the context of the emerging current geopolitical situation due to conflict in the Gulf.

New Emergency Operations Centre to be Established

A key decision taken was the establishment of a state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and an Integrated Command and Control Centre for Delhi. These facilities will serve as the nerve centre for disaster management, enabling real-time coordination, predictive analytics using AI and satellite data, and swift response mechanisms across all disaster scenarios, including floods, earthquakes, fires, and chemical emergencies.

The Lt. Governor directed all concerned departments to expedite the implementation and timely completion of the project.

Commitment to Disaster Resilience

The Chief Minister reiterated that Delhi's disaster resilience is the top priority of the administration, and the Prime Minister's 10 Point Agenda for disaster risk reduction and disaster management shall be the guiding force for any step taken towards resilience building. (ANI)