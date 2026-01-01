- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai rang in the New Year with intense and widespread rainfall as an active easterly trough and cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal triggered heavy showers, especially across North Chennai areas
NORTH CHENNAI BEARS THE BRUNT OF INTENSE RAINFALL
Several parts of North Chennai witnessed exceptionally heavy rain during the night of December 31 and early hours of January 1. Perambur recorded the highest rainfall at 102 mm, followed by Ennore with 92.8 mm. Kathivakkam, Wimco Nagar and Manali also reported heavy showers, indicating strong thunderstorm activity along the northern coastal belt.
CENTRAL AREAS SEE MODERATE SHOWERS, SOUTH CHENNAI RELATIVELY LIGHT
While North Chennai faced intense rain, central parts like Maduravoyal, Anna Nagar West and Valasaravakkam received moderate rainfall. In contrast, southern pockets such as Saligramam, Mugalivakkam and Aminjikarai experienced lighter showers, showing a clear north-to-south drop in rainfall intensity across the city.
RAINFALL EXCEEDS FORECASTS; MORE SHOWERS LIKELY
Weather experts noted that the rainfall exceeded expectations, with some models predicting minimal activity. Meteorologists say the cyclonic circulation may persist for a few days, keeping weather conditions unstable. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to stay alert as more rain spells are possible.
