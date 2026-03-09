AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed the Centre over a Rs 60 hike in domestic LPG prices, accusing the government of pushing the country into inflation. Other opposition leaders echoed this, while officials noted prices remain lower than in neighbouring countries.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh slammed the Centre over the recent hike in domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder prices, alleging that the government has pushed the country into inflation and burdened common citizens. In a post on X, Singh accused the government of deliberately increasing prices and targeting ordinary households. "Modi has deliberately pushed the country into the fire of inflation. The price of cylinders has been increased from 60 to 120 rupees. He told his friend that 'a crisis is a good opportunity,' so Adani's company ATGL has tripled the price of gas," Singh said.

Opposition Slams LPG Price Hike

The criticism comes after the Centre increased the price of the domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 60. The hike has drawn reactions from opposition leaders, who claim the decision will place additional financial pressure on households.

Reacting to the development earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the central government continues to shift the burden of rising costs onto the public. "The central government always puts all the burden on the common man," he said.

Congress MP from Davanagere Prabha Mallikarjun also expressed concern about the impact of the price increase on households across income groups. She said the government should reconsider the decision, noting that LPG cylinders are essential for both middle-class and economically weaker families.

Centre Defends Hike, Cites Regional Price Comparison

However, officials have pointed out that despite the Rs 60 increase, LPG prices in India remain comparatively lower than in several neighbouring countries. After the revision, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs around Rs 913 in Delhi, compared with approximately Rs 1,046 in Pakistan, Rs 1,241 in Sri Lanka, and Rs 1,207 in Nepal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. (ANI)