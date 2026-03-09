VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan demanded a thorough probe into the custodial death of Dalit youth Akash Denison in Sivaganga. He alleged the youth was assaulted by police, faced caste slurs, and called for justice for the victim's family.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan demanded a thorough investigation into the death of a Dalit youth, Akash Denison, who died while under police custody after being arrested in connection with an assault case in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

VCK Chief Alleges Caste Abuse and Assault

Reacting to reports of the custodial death, Thirumavalavan alleged that the youth had informed his family about police assault and caste-based abuse before his death. "The youth had reportedly told his parents that he was assaulted by police who abused him using caste slurs and allegedly assaulted him for daring to attack youths belonging to an upper caste. Blood was drawn from his body during the assault," the VCK leader said on Saturday.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the death, he said, "Why did the youth die after being taken to the hospital while under police custody? The police had not provided a proper explanation, and the Tamil Nadu government should conduct a thorough inquiry. If the police were responsible for the death, strict action should be taken, and justice should be ensured for the victim's family."

Family Alleges Torture, Demands Justice

According to officials, 26-year-old Akash Denison was taken into custody by the Manamadurai police as a suspect in a minor assault case in Sivaganga district. He later died during treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The victim's father, Kannan, has accused the police of severely assaulting his son during interrogation and using caste-based slurs. He alleged that Akash was taken to the Sivaganga area by the police, where a stone was placed on his leg and he was beaten, resulting in serious injuries.

According to the family, Akash was initially admitted to a government hospital in Sivaganga before being shifted to Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment, where he later died.

The family has demanded action against the police personnel involved and sought that a case be registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Thirumavalavan on 'Freebie' Promises

Meanwhile, commenting on remarks made by Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Thirumavalavan criticised the promise of distributing free items. "Such promises of distributing free items are similar to a cat drawing stripes after seeing a tiger and were aimed at countering the welfare measures implemented by the ruling alliance," he said.