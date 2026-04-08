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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain in Chennai Today? IMD Predicts Thunderstorms Amid Heatwave
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai is set for a mixed weather day, with chances of rain in some areas even as temperatures remain high. The latest IMD forecast hints at brief relief but continued summer heat across Tamil Nadu
Rain Likely in Parts of Chennai and Coastal Areas
According to the India Meteorological Department, parts of Chennai may experience light to moderate rainfall today. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in isolated pockets, particularly along the north coastal belt, including nearby regions like Puducherry and Karaikal.
While rainfall won’t be widespread, short spells could bring temporary relief from the humidity and heat, especially during the afternoon or evening hours.
Heat Still Intense Across Tamil Nadu
Despite the possibility of rain, the larger weather pattern remains dominated by strong summer heat. Several places across Tamil Nadu recently recorded temperatures above 100°F, with Vellore touching a scorching 108°F.
Other cities such as Karur, Erode, Salem, and Madurai also experienced extreme temperatures, indicating that the heatwave-like conditions are far from over.
Rainfall to Continue in Phases Till Mid-April
The IMD forecasts a continuation of this mixed weather trend over the next few days. Light to moderate rain is expected in parts of South Tamil Nadu and along the Western Ghats through April 10.
Between April 11 and 13, rainfall activity will likely reduce and become more isolated, with most interior districts expected to remain dry. However, occasional showers may still occur in delta regions and coastal pockets.
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